Kajol Shares Adorable Raksha Bandhan Post With Message: 'Let's Teach Our Sons To Be Better'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Raksha Bandhan 2024 : star Kajol shared an adorable picture of her kids – Nysa and Yug – on the festival of Raksha Bandhan and said that today is the day of those who protect.

She also highlighted that it is a man's job to make the women around them feel safe.“Let's our sons to be better,” she said.

In a post on microblogging X (formerly Twitter), Kajol said,“raksha krne valo, aaj tumhara din hai. May all the protectors today understand that this is what makes u a man.. make the women around u feel safe enough to live without fear .. let's teach our sons to be better.”

She ended the post with three hashtags: Happy Raksha Bandhan , Sibling Love, and Proud Mom.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also shared a heartfelt note on raksha bandhan along with the pictures of his sisters and said having them by his side fills him with so much happiness.

“Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan,” Dutt's post read.

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It is honoured by tying a sacred rakhi (thread) that depicts love, protection, and bonding of siblings.

The main theme of Rakhi is about the bond that symbolises protection and mutual respect among brothers and sisters. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Shravana.

Raksha Bandhan 2024 is being celebrated today, August 19. On this day, sisters also pray for the prosperity and health of their brothers.

Other rituals include the exchange of gifts, enjoying savoury dishes and sweets, and wearing traditional clothes.