Govt Mulls Developing Mobile App Version Of India's National Procurement Portal

New Delhi: The Centre is considering a proposal to launch a mobile app for the e-Marketplace (GeM) portal that is used for procuring goods and services by government offices and public sector companies, said two people aware of the development.

The talks are at an initial stage and if the proposal is accepted it could make GeM more accessible for micro and small businesses that form the bulk of suppliers on the platform.

The development is viewed as a strategic move to expand the platform's reach by shifting the buying process from the desktop to mobile phones, enabling broader coverage and accessibility.

Proposals received

"The ministry of commerce has received proposals for developing an app version of the GeM portal and the ministry is reviewing them. It is felt the move would further democratize the marketplace which has been a success so far in terms of public procurement," said one of the two people mentioned above.

Currently, there are nearly one million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on the GeM portal. The online portal was launched in 2016 to make the public procurement process for government departments, organizations and public sector undertakings transparent, efficient and quick. It is mandatory for government entities to procure goods and services from the portal.

Both public and private sectors companies, including MSMEs, can sell their products and services through GeM which has enabled small businesses to expand their market.

Vinod Kumar, president, India SME Forum said: "Every small seller would be able to offer his or her products if the platform is available on a smartphone. Most major online marketplaces have a mobile app for sellers, as well as buyers. Desktop buying and selling is a relic. A Mobile app is the need of the hour."

Open to more buyers

He noted that if the marketplace is also opened up to more buyers, the app would serve as a major enabler for smaller businesses to sell their products.

In January, Mint reported that the list of buyers on GeM is likely to be broadened to open it up for individual buyers. To start with, unique products under the 'one district one product' (ODOP) category would be offered for individual buyers, a move that is aimed at tapping the e-commerce market potential, Mint had reported.

Currently, 11,861 product categories are available on GeM and 141,422 buyers are registered with it.

Growing market

In FY24, the gross merchandise value of GeM surpassed the ₹4-trillion mar. In the current fiscal (FY25), the GMV had reached ₹1.85 trillion as of 31 July. In FY25, GeM has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) to facilitate greater procurement of Indian defence products and services through GeM.

It has also tied up with the Institute for Environmental and Social Affairs and Confederation of Indian MSMEs among others to broaden the opportunities for sellers and service providers.

Queries sent to the ministry of commerce and GeM CEO remained unanswered till press time.