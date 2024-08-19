Iran Executes Two Afghan Citizens Amid Escalating Human Rights Concerns

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The human rights organization Hengaw reported on Monday that the Islamic Republic of Iran has executed eight prisoners, including two Afghan and one Baloch prisoner, in the central prisons of Yazd and Shiraz.

According to the organization's statement, the execution of five prisoners, including the two Afghans, was carried out on the morning of Monday, August 19, in the central prison of Yazd.

No information has yet been released about the identities of the executed Afghans.

Hengaw identified the executed individuals as Abdul Rauf Shahbakhsh, 23 years old, and Abdul Rahman Damani, 34 years old, both from Zahedan. The identities of the two Afghan nationals are still under investigation.

According to this human rights organization, one of the Afghan prisoners was executed on charges of“premeditated murder.”

In another statement, the organization reported the execution of three more individuals in the central prison of Shiraz on Saturday, August 18, on charges related to drug offenses and premeditated murder.

No information is available about their court and prison conditions, or whether they had access to a fair trial and legal representation.

Afghan refugees in Iran are facing increasingly dire conditions, including the threat of forced deportation, harassment, and violations of their human rights. Many are treated disrespectfully rights and dignity often are ignored.

International human rights organizations have raised alarms about the situation, emphasizing that Afghan refugees in Iran are not only at risk of being deported back to a dangerous environment in Afghanistan but are also enduring severe hardships, including lack of access to legal protections and basic necessities.

The ongoing human rights violations against these refugees highlight the urgent need for international intervention and protection.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram