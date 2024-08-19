Saudi, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Enhancing Cooperation, Developments In Gaza
Date
8/19/2024 3:22:00 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, met on Monday, with his Egyptian counterpart, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia.
The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in a range of fields, in addition to regional and global developments, particularly the developments in the Gaza Strip and the efforts made regarding them.
MENAFN19082024000063011010ID1108577217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.