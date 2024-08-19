عربي


Saudi, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Enhancing Cooperation, Developments In Gaza

Saudi, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Enhancing Cooperation, Developments In Gaza


8/19/2024 3:22:00 PM

Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, met on Monday, with his Egyptian counterpart, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in a range of fields, in addition to regional and global developments, particularly the developments in the Gaza Strip and the efforts made regarding them.

