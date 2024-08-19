Huawei Seeds For The Future 2024 Program Concludes In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Tashkent: Huawei, in collaboration with the of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, celebrated the culmination of the regional finals of the Seeds for the Future 2024 program with a grand awards ceremony in Tashkent. Team Future Gadget Lab from Kuwait and Team Beyond Limits from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) won first and second place, respectively, in the regional semifinal of the fourth annual Tech4Good competition that was held concurrently with the program. The teams were recognised by judges for their innovative use of to assist stroke patients with limited hand mobility.

The closing ceremony was also attended by Rustam Karimjonov, Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Nausheen Adnan, Member of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Advisor to the Chief Minister on Educational Reforms.

Shunli Wang, Vice President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, said,“The 2024 edition of the Huawei Seeds for the Future program is particularly significant as it marks both the 10th anniversary of the program in Uzbekistan and the 25th anniversary of Huawei's operations in this nation. We are grateful to our sponsor, the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, for their fervent support and for enabling us to celebrate this momentous occasion in Uzbekistan. We are confident this gathering was instrumental in nurturing the region's burgeoning ICT talent and empowering the youth to lead digital innovation and shape the region's sustainable future.”

Rustam Karimjonov, Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, stated,“Huawei is significantly contributing to Uzbekistan's digital transformation story. We are delighted to host the Seeds for the Future 2024 program, as we strongly believe skill-based development and industry exposure are essential for students to drive innovation in the digital economy. We are grateful to Huawei for organizing such competitions and allowing students in our region to challenge themselves and learn from industry leaders. Initiatives like Seeds for the Future are pivotal in equipping our youth with industry knowledge and strengthening the ICT talent ecosystem in our region.”

Nausheen Adnan, Member of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Advisor to the Chief Minister on Educational Reforms, said,“It is truly inspiring to witness the talent and enthusiasm of these young minds representing their countries at the closing ceremony of the Seeds for the Future program. I would like to express my appreciation to Huawei for providing a platform for our students to develop their ICT skills at a global stage. Programs like these are crucial to equip students, develop the region's talent, and mark a giant leap towards the digital era.”

Huawei's Seeds for the Future program is the company's flagship CSR initiative that aims to develop ICT talents globally. Since its launch in 2008, more than 18,000 students from 141 countries have participated. With endorsements from more than 360 senior officials and heads of state, the program has collaborated with over 500 universities and colleges to cultivate a new generation of ICT leaders and innovators.