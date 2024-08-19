Al Shaqab Racing's Simmering Lands Gr2 Prix Du Calvados
Date
8/19/2024 3:21:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha: Winner of the Gr.3 Sodexo Live, Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot on last outing, the two-year-old Simmering (Too Darn Hot) landed the Gr.2 Prix du Calvados at Deauville on Saturday.
Owned by Al Shaqab Racing and trained by Ollie Sangster, the talented filly improved again and is now a Gr.2 winner. She is also entered in the Gr.1 Cheveley Park Stakes to be run at Newmarket next month.
In final pair and ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle for the first time, Simmering was traveling comfortably.
Gradually closing on the leaders, the daughter of Too Darn Hot cruised into the lead inside the final furlong to win by three lengths. Fraise des Bois (Zelzal) was a good second. Iron Bird (Showcasing) took third.
Bred by Lofts Hall Stud, Simmering is out of Cashla Bay (Fastnet Rock), who is a daughter to Gr.3 winner Rose Blossom (Pastoral Pursuits).
MENAFN19082024000063011010ID1108577200
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.