Al Shaqab Racing's Simmering Lands Gr2 Prix Du Calvados

Doha: Winner of the Gr.3 Sodexo Live, Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot on last outing, the two-year-old Simmering (Too Darn Hot) landed the Gr.2 Prix du Calvados at Deauville on Saturday.

Owned by Al Shaqab Racing and trained by Ollie Sangster, the talented filly improved again and is now a Gr.2 winner. She is also entered in the Gr.1 Cheveley Park Stakes to be run at Newmarket next month.

In final pair and ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle for the first time, Simmering was traveling comfortably.

Gradually closing on the leaders, the daughter of Too Darn Hot cruised into the lead inside the final furlong to win by three lengths. Fraise des Bois (Zelzal) was a good second. Iron Bird (Showcasing) took third.

Bred by Lofts Hall Stud, Simmering is out of Cashla Bay (Fastnet Rock), who is a daughter to Gr.3 winner Rose Blossom (Pastoral Pursuits).