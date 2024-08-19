Nokia – TIM To Expand 5G Coverage In Brazil In 2025

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



to modernize TIM's with 5G equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio. Deal reinforces TIM's commitment to expanding its 5G coverage and bringing the benefits to more people and businesses.

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia announced Monday 19, 2024, that it has been selected by TIM Brasil (TIM) to expand its 5G access network (RAN) coverage across 15 Brazilian states from January 2025. This partnership will increase the number of municipalities with access to 5G, bringing the benefits of secure, ultra-high-speed connectivity to a wider population. The expansion will also enable enterprises in these regions to digitalize their operations, fostering innovation and driving economic growth.

Under the deal, Nokia will supply a range of equipment from its industry-leading 5G AirScale portfolio, including baseband, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products. These are all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology and combine to provide superior coverage and capacity.

TIM will utilize Nokia's intelligent MantaRay Networks Management system, which incorporates AI functionalities, for improved network monitoring and management. Nokia will also provide services, including digital deployment, optimization, and technical support services.

Marco Di Costanzo, CTO at TIM Brasil, said: “This agreement is a significant milestone in our long-standing partnership with Nokia, highlighting our mutual dedication to technological innovation. As 5G continues revolutionizing connectivity, we are committed to extending these advancements to more Brazilians. This will benefit industries and consumers with new services, solidifying TIM's position as Brazil's leading 5G provider based on the number of sites.”

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are thrilled to partner with TIM to expand their 5G network in Brazil. This collaboration demonstrates our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers TIM to deliver the fastest and most reliable 5G connectivity to their customers. Our best-in-class, energy-efficient radio solutions will play a key role in achieving this goal.”

