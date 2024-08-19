DOGS Partners With Bitget For Gas-Free Airdrop Claims

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, a leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced a partnership with the trendy TON project, DOGS. Users can now claim DOGS token airdrops without any fees by connecting their Bitget account through the DOGS Telegram mini-app. Once the process is completed, DOGS tokens will be automatically credited to their Bitget exchange accounts before the official TGE time.

The DOGS token is inspired by Spotty, the mascot created by Pavel Durov, the founder of TON, specifically for the Telegram community. This token embodies the unique essence and vibrant culture of Telegram users. According to the community's announcement, the token serves a purpose beyond entertainment; proceeds from sales are dedicated to funding orphanages and children's homes, preserving Spotty's charitable legacy.

On August 15th, 2024, DOGS tokenomics were announced, revealing a total supply of 550 billion tokens. Of these, 81.5% are allocated to the community, with 73% designated for Telegram OGs, 10% reserved for the team and future development, and 8.5% set aside for liquidity and listing activities. Data indicates that 42.2 million users are eligible to claim the airdrop, with an average allocation of 9,500 DOGS per claim.

As one of the first cryptocurrency exchanges to offer a pre-market for DOGS, the Bitget pre-market trading volume for DOGS-related tokens has exceeded 4 million USDT, showcasing strong user interest and demand. Currently, the price of DOGS token in the Bitget pre-market price is approximately 0.001 USDT, suggesting the market capitalization of DOGS could reach 550 million.

On August 14, 2024, Bitget announced that DOGS (DOGS) will be listed in the Innovation and MEME Zone of the Bitget Spot market on August 23, 2024, at 12:00 (UTC), with deposit services already available. Bitget will also run a DOGS/USDT spot trading zero transaction fee promotion from August 23 to 27.

Additionally, Bitget has launched the #BitgetLuckyDogs campaign: users who deposit 1,000 DOGS or more will automatically be entered into a draw for a chance to win a special grand prize of up to 1 BTC.

