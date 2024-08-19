Teens And Marijuana: Navigating The New Normal Of Legalization In Illinois

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With marijuana more available, especially in the form of vape, more teens are getting high concentrated doses of THC than ever before. Unfortunately, this often worsens mental challenges.” - Sarah Fletcher, LPC LACBUFFALO GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As marijuana legalization reshapes societal norms, Sandstone Care Buffalo Grove Rehab Center is tackling the rising trend of marijuana use among Illinois youth.



This outpatient center specializes in age-specific addiction treatment for teens (13-17) and young adults (18-30), focusing on the unique challenges they face in the community's changing landscape.



Recent data from the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics (2023) shows that 84.15% of Illinois teens who reported drug use last month chose marijuana-higher than the national average. To address this growing concern, Sandstone Care's treatment center offers comprehensive programming tailored to help teens and young adults overcome marijuana dependence.



Their teen rehab and rehab for young adults provides treatment that includes education about the risks of marijuana, as well as therapy to address underlying issues that may lead to substance use, such as anxiety and stress. The center's compassionate team is expertly trained to spot the signs of marijuana addiction and to guide young people through the withdrawal process.



Addressing the Risks of Increased Marijuana Use



With marijuana more readily available in Illinois due to its legalization, Sandstone Care Buffalo Grove is actively addressing the misconception that it's a safe recreational substance. Though legal for adults, it remains illegal and harmful for those under 21, affecting adolescent mental health and brain development.



As access to marijuana has increased, so has its use among teens. The findings published in 2023 by NCDAS show that 14.09% of Illinois teens aged 12 to 17 reported using marijuana in the previous year. This is concerning, especially due to the potential negative effects THC-the psychoactive component in marijuana-can have on the developing adolescent brain.



Further findings by NCDAS and other peer-reviewed sources include:



Youth Vulnerability: Teenagers in Illinois are 4.29% more likely to use drugs than their national peers, with many choosing marijuana.



Local Impact: In Illinois, 82,000 teens (8.69% of those aged 12-17) reported drug use last month, highlighting the need for targeted intervention.



Primary Substance of Choice: Among teen drug users in Illinois, 84.15% reported using marijuana, indicating its widespread popularity.



Ongoing Concern: Substance use among teens is linked to developmental and mental health challenges nationally.



Sandstone effectively addresses these concerns with a comprehensive, age-specific approach. By focusing on the widespread use of marijuana-the primary substance of choice among Illinois teens-the center delivers targeted educational initiatives that highlight its risks. Additionally, Sandstone offers dual-diagnosis treatments to make sure mental health and developmental challenges don't fall by the wayside.



Sandstone Care's addiction rehab center offers Day Treatment (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP), allowing young people to integrate treatment into their daily lives effectively. The PHP offers a structured environment with five hours of treatment per weekday and provides academic and vocational support. IOP offers more flexibility, occurring later in the day to allow clients to maintain work and school commitments. Both programs provide a balanced approach to recovery.



Sandstone Care remains dedicated to evolving its treatment programs to meet the changing needs of Illinois youth. By focusing on the unique and evolving needs of teens and young adults, the addiction treatment center significantly boosts community health. It helps build a strong foundation for the future of Buffalo Grove. For more details or to schedule a consultation, please visit Sandstone Care's website or call their team at (888) 850-1890.



About Sandstone Care:

Sandstone Care empowers teens, young adults, and adults struggling with substance use or mental health challenges. Through age-specific and evidence-based treatment programs, their expert team has helped thousands of people find recovery. Sandstone Care has inpatient and outpatient locations in Illinois, Colorado, Maryland, and Virginia.

