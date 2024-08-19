(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

988 Event

988 Awareness

Kevin & Mare Wachs, co-founders, GETTY

Get Together Foundation and Rock Cellar Productions Present: The 988 Lifeline Charity Event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Get Together Foundation, in partnership with Rock Cellar Productions, is proud to announce, "The 988 Lifeline Charity Event," a significant fundraising and awareness campaign dedicated to supporting the 988 & Crisis Lifeline. This inspiring event will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 7pm (Red Carpet at 6pm) at the historic The Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.“Heart and Soul” is a musical tribute to the life and times of Donny Hathaway. Performers include Terrell Edwards (East Bay Soul), Freda Payne (“Band of Gold”), Rob Morrow (Northern Exposure), Alisan Porter (The Voice), Jaidyn Triplett (I Carly), Josh Triplett (The Neighborhood), Carly Smithson (American Idol), Andy Vargas (Santana).As a crucial resource for individuals in mental health crises, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers immediate support and intervention, connecting callers with trained counselors through a simplified three-digit number. The need for accessible mental health resources has never been more urgent, and this event aims to amplify the Lifeline's impact by raising both awareness and funds to enhance support services for those in need.Event Highlights:."Heart & Soul" – A Musical Tribute: The centerpiece of the evening will be the debut of "Heart & Soul," a multimedia tribute celebrating the life and music of legendary soul singer Donny Hathaway. Despite his struggles with severe mental illness, Hathaway's profound legacy endures through his timeless music, including classics like "A Song for You" and duets with Roberta Flack. This special performance will feature a talented cast of actors and singers interpreting Hathaway's iconic songs and sharing his story..Silent Auction: Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive items and experiences in a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline..VIP Packages: Enjoy premium access and special perks with our VIP packages, including a chance to mingle with event celebrities and performers..Meet & Greet: Network and engage with notable personalities from the entertainment industry during our Meet & Greet sessions.Event Details:.Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024.Time: [Event Start Time].Location: Orpheum Theatre, 842 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014Hosting Committee:The event will be hosted by a distinguished committee including Rob Morrow (Actor, Producer, Singer-Songwriter), Rebecca Holden (Actress, Singer), Steve Postell (Musician, Composer, Producer), Laurence Juber (Musician, Producer), Jesse Colin Young (Musician), Carnie Wilson (Television Personality, Singer), Albert Lee (Musician), Don Randi (Musician, Bandleader, Producer, Author), Ed Begley Jr. (Actor, Producer), Steve Ferrone (Musician), Neville Johnson (Entertainment Attorney), Jeffrey Weber (Music Producer, Publisher), and Terrell Edwards (Singer/Songwriter).About Get Together Foundation:Founded in 2001 by Kevin and Mare Wachs, the Get Together Foundation (GTF) is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to creating positive change through music and community support. With a track record of successful fundraising events and impactful programs, GTF's mission includes providing direct services to children and families in need, crisis relief, and music enrichment for underprivileged youth. For more information, visit .Join Us in Making a DifferenceBy attending "The 988 Lifeline Charity Event," you are contributing to a vital cause that aims to save lives and provide essential support to those affected by mental health crises. Help us spread the word, tell a friend, and support the 988 Lifeline in its mission to offer hope and help to those in need.GTF's PROGRAMS:MUSIC ENRICHMENT FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED KIDS -“Together in Tune”Launched in early 2022, this program brings musical experiences to underprivileged youth from 7 to 17 years of age and is offered in Boys & Girls Clubs in the San Fernando Valley as well as in afterschool programs and homeless shelters serving underprivileged kids and families. The program offers opportunities for kids to develop their artistry through song and musical expression in a fun, non-threatening learning environment. Musical experiences range from music enrichment classes, sing-alongs, music games for fun and learning, choir for holidays, to learning to play musical instruments such as guitar, piano, recorder, and percussion.The program is offered at NO CHARGE to students or facilities. Teachers/counselors, instruments, and supplies are all provided by GTF. Music teachers and counselors are selected and hired based on their knowledge, skills, teaching experience, and ability to work well with kids. They are screened and trained. In addition to afterschool programs, GTF offers 'mini camps' during holiday and summer breaks. Through our“sponsor a kid for music” campaign, kids get to develop their musical interests and growth in their music studies. Instruments are granted to those who show continued interest. We are always looking for new opportunities to set up our program.CRISIS RELIEFAt the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic in March 2020, GTF took immediate action and developed a hand- wash kit program with help from L.A. Care, Restaurant Depot, and its parent company, Earthly Body. These kits, containing hand-wash soap, purified water, hand towels, and an information card, and assembled by our volunteers, were donated to LAHSA, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, LA County's main agency servicing unsheltered homeless families and individuals. The program grew and is now servicing several homeless agencies through the greater Los Angeles area including The Midnight Mission.FOOD DELIVERY -“TAKIN' IT TO THE STREETS”Our mobile meal program delivers hot, healthy meals to children and families without access to kitchens or shelters. Our CARE-a-VAN has brought, nutritious and balanced meals to those temporarily housed in motel districts or living in encampments. We continue this effort with Rock & Eat Pop-ups and on-demand requests.BRIDGE HOUSINGCasa de Vida is our rapid re-housing family crisis shelter in the San Fernando Valley in cooperation with Hope of the Valley. With the additional support programs, social services, health care, parenting classes, food donations, employment assistance, and special events, the goal is to transition families quickly into permanent housing, with tools and life skills to help build a more promising future.

Keri Ann Kimball

Kimball Entertainment

...

988 Awarerness, Carnie Wilson