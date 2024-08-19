Marking Humanitarian Day, Minister Highlights Kuwait's Role, Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Thaidi

KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, highlighted Kuwait's exceptional global humanitarian efforts as the world commemorates "World Humanitarian Day" on August 19, focusing on urgent humanitarian issues.

Al-Huwailah told KUNA in a press statement that the world celebrates the humanitarian efforts of individuals and institutions to improve people's lives globally, alleviating the suffering of the poor, and aiding those afflicted by poverty, disease, or facing natural disasters and humanitarian crisis.

Furthermore, she highlighted Kuwait's global humanitarian leadership, including fundraising and aid campaigns in over 70 countries, with no discrimination.

Al-Huwailah expressed gratitude and recognition to all humanitarian and charitable organizations in Kuwait for their efforts in coordinating and advancing humanitarian work in the country.

Kuwait's exceptional humanitarian efforts earned global recognition, with the UN designating it as an international center for humanitarian efforts and naming the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah a "Humanitarian Leader" in 2014. (end)

