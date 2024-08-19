South Korea And United States Begin Military Exercises
By Alimat Aliyeva
South Korea and the United States are launching the annual major
joint military exercises Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS),
The maneuvers are designed to strengthen joint defense readiness
and the ability to withstand "threats from the DPRK."
The UFS exercises will take place on August 19-29. Their program
includes the training of soldiers based on computer modeling, the
practical application of civil defense skills. The exercises are
based on scenarios of a full-scale war using various means,
including land, sea, air, cyber and space.
The organizers are confident that such training will further
strengthen the potential and readiness of South Korea and the
United States to respond to any provocations and defend themselves
against nuclear weapons.
