South Korea And United States Begin Military Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea and the United States are launching the annual major joint military exercises Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS), Azernews reports.

The maneuvers are designed to strengthen joint defense readiness and the ability to withstand "threats from the DPRK."

The UFS exercises will take place on August 19-29. Their program includes the training of based on computer modeling, the practical application of civil defense skills. The exercises are based on scenarios of a full-scale war using various means, including land, sea, air, cyber and space.

The organizers are confident that such training will further strengthen the potential and readiness of South Korea and the United States to respond to any provocations and defend themselves against nuclear weapons.