Azerbaijan In Focus: Celebrating World Photography Day

Every year on August 19, the photographers around the globe come together to celebrate World Photography Day, which commemorates the invention of the daguerreotype in 1837 by Nicephorus Knipex and Louis Daguerre, Azernews reports.

Scientist Louis Daguerre was the first to discover this practical method of photography. After his name, this way of taking pictures is called daguerreotype photography.

On August 19, 1839, the first French declared August 19 as World Photography Day, which encourages photographers to share their work and connect with others within the field.

Activities may include exhibitions, online contests, or social media campaigns where individuals demonstrate their images under designated themes, thus fostering a global appreciation for the art of photography.

Azerbaijan has a rich and dynamic history of photography, dating back to the late 19th century.

Baku Photography House

A landmark development in promoting photography in Azerbaijan was the establishment of the Azerbaijan Photography House.

Baku Photography House opened in 2019 in the old Zanjerli Bina mansion with the support of the Baku Photography House.

It includes four exhibition halls. Expositions are devoted to documentary, national and world photographic art.

In addition to the regular photographic exhibitions, Baku Photography House holds photography courses, creative evenings, lectures, master classes and photo tours.

Gilavar Photo Club

Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims to discover and support talented photographers.

2023 marked the fifth anniversary of the photo club that promotes photography art in the country and beyond its borders.

The club's participants are actively engaged in local and international photo contests.

Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the International Association of Art Photographers.

In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official representative at the association.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr