President Of South Korea Urged To Prepare For Hybrid War With DPRK
8/19/2024 3:11:46 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
South Korean President Yun Seok-yel called for increased
readiness to repel North Korea's provocations in the "gray zone"
and a hybrid war with the North, Azernews
reports.
"We must strengthen our readiness to respond to North Korea's
provocations in the gray zone, such as the dissemination of false
information, fake news and cyber attacks," the agency quoted Yun
Seok-yeon as saying during a cabinet meeting.
The South Korean president warned that the DPRK may try to
create social instability through violence, propaganda and
agitation in the early stages of the conflict.
"We must actively seek methods to prevent a split and increase
people's determination to resist," the head of state said.
"In order to maintain national security and increase our
readiness for war, we must reliably protect transport,
communications, water supply, social infrastructure and important
state facilities," the South Korean leader said.
On Monday, the country began the annual military exercises of
South Korea and the United States Ulchi Freedom Shield, which will
last until August 29.
Seoul and Washington have said the exercises are defensive in
nature, but Pyongyang has long condemned the allied maneuvers as a
rehearsal for an invasion of the DPRK.
