Wastewater Become New Political Problem In Europe

Wastewater has become a new Political issue in Europe, as
climate change is likely to lead to flash floods and overloading of
sewer systems, Azernews reports.
This applies not only to pollution of the Seine and Thames. Many
European cities, such as the Belgian Ghent, have centuries-old
infrastructure that has not even been cleaned of a large amount of
household and industrial waste. It is noted that a violent public
outcry was caused by sewage spills in the UK.
Moreover, climate change will lead to precipitation, and those,
in turn, to flash floods and sewage overload, the agency notes.
In 2024, the European Union (EU) updated the rules for
wastewater treatment, which had not changed for 30 years before.
However, many countries ignored the updates in the legislation, the
agency reports.
Earlier, on August 6, during the Olympics in Paris, triathlete
from Kazakhstan Ekaterina Shabalina said that she had to resort to
antimicrobial treatment after swimming in the Seine.
Before that, on August 4, it became known that Belgian
triathlete Claire Michel was hospitalized in Paris with E. coli
after swimming in the Seine at the Olympic Games. After the
incident, the team had to withdraw from the relay.
At the same time, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said that
for many years the Seine River in Paris was considered a sewer, but
professionals cleared it for open water competitions as part of the
Olympics. Previously, she even swam to prove that the water was
suitable for the Games.
