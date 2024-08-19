عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lavrov Says Armenia Sabotages Agreement On Opening Of Communications

Lavrov Says Armenia Sabotages Agreement On Opening Of Communications


8/19/2024 3:11:44 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Armenian leadership is sabotaging the agreement on the opening of communications in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this in an interview with "First Channel" of the Russian Federation.

"We are in favor of the soon conclusion of the peace agreement and the opening of communications. Unfortunately, it is the Armenian leadership that is sabotaging the agreement signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan when it comes to communications passing through the Syunik (Gafan) region of Armenia. It is difficult to understand the meaning of such a position. I am sure that the foundation laid within the framework of tripartite documents remains fully relevant," Lavrov said.

MENAFN19082024000195011045ID1108577013


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search