Lavrov Says Armenia Sabotages Agreement On Opening Of Communications
8/19/2024 3:11:44 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Armenian leadership is sabotaging the agreement on the
opening of communications in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports
that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this in an
interview with "First Channel" of the Russian Federation.
"We are in favor of the soon conclusion of the peace agreement
and the opening of communications. Unfortunately, it is the
Armenian leadership that is sabotaging the agreement signed by
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan when it comes to communications
passing through the Syunik (Gafan) region of Armenia. It is
difficult to understand the meaning of such a position. I am sure
that the foundation laid within the framework of tripartite
documents remains fully relevant," Lavrov said.
