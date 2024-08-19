Border Guards Repel Assault In Serebriansky Forest And Capture Russian Serviceman
8/19/2024 3:11:30 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the Revenge Brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine captured a Russian soldier while repelling an assault in the Serebriansky Forest.
The SBGS reported this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
As noted, a group of invaders entered the position of Ukrainian border guards in the Serebriansky forest. The defenders engaged in close combat. As a result, two Russian soldiers were killed, including the commander.
Video: Official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
One of the invaders was seriously injured and decided to surrender. It was established that he was from the Moscow region and had been serving in a Tatar regiment since 2022.
Ukrainian defenders provided the prisoner with the necessary medical care and evacuated him.
As reported by Ukrinform, six combat engagements took place in the Siverskyi sector during the day . Russians advanced near Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka.
Photo: SBGS
