Border Guards Repel Assault In Serebriansky Forest And Capture Russian Serviceman

As noted, a group of invaders entered the position of Ukrainian border guards in the Serebriansky forest. The defenders engaged in close combat. As a result, two Russian soldiers were killed, including the commander.

One of the invaders was seriously injured and decided to surrender. It was established that he was from the Moscow region and had been serving in a Tatar regiment since 2022.

Ukrainian defenders provided the prisoner with the necessary medical care and evacuated him.

