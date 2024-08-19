Over 5,000 People Evacuated From Dangerous Areas Of Sumy Region In Two Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past two weeks, more than five thousand people have been evacuated from the communities of Sumy region that are most affected by enemy shelling.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in his Telegram .

According to him, practice confirms that evacuation is often the only way to save the lives and of civilians.

'White Angels from Donetsk region have started training for and rescuers from Sumy region who will be evacuating people,' the minister said, adding that he had the opportunity to talk to evacuation experts who know all the nuances of this work better than anyone else.

For almost two years now, White Angel evacuation teams have been saving lives of Donetsk Oblast residents by evacuating people under fire. Thanks to their work, more than 7,500 people have been transported to safety, including 830 children.

According to Klymenko, they previously shared their experience with their Kharkiv and Kherson colleagues. Now the White Angel will appear in Sumy region. Evacuation team specialists will learn how to quickly navigate non-standard situations, provide first aid in extreme conditions, and apply crisis communication skills.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, rescuers helped more than half a thousand people leave the dangerous areas of Donetsk region over the past week.

Photo for illustration