Russians Drop Explosives From Drone On Civilian Car In Kherson, Injure Woman
Date
8/19/2024 3:11:28 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car in Kherson, and a woman was wounded.
This was reported in the Telegram of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
'An hour ago, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car in the Dnipro district of Kherson. A 34-year-old woman was injured in the explosion. She was hospitalised with concussion, blast and craniocerebral injuries,' the statement said.
Currently, doctors are providing the victim with the necessary assistance.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that in the Sumy region , the Russian military attacked the civilian infrastructure of the town of Seredyna-Buda, two men were injured.
