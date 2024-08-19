Russians Drop Explosives From Drone On Civilian Car In Kherson, Injure Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car in Kherson, and a woman was wounded.

This was reported in the Telegram of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

'An hour ago, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car in the Dnipro district of Kherson. A 34-year-old woman was in the explosion. She was hospitalised with concussion, blast and craniocerebral injuries,' the statement said.

Currently, doctors are providing the victim with the necessary assistance.

