Deputy FM Receives Canadian Amb. To Kuwait
8/19/2024 3:05:02 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday Ambassador of Canada to Kuwait Aliya Mawani.
The two sides discussed bilateral ties and issues of common interests. (end)
