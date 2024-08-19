Deputy FM Receives Canadian Amb. To Kuwait

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received on Monday Ambassador of Canada to Kuwait Aliya Mawani. The two sides discussed bilateral ties and issues of common interests. (end) nma

