Heavy Rains Claim 16 Lives In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (KUNA) - At least 16 people were killed and 11 others received injuries due to heavy rains in different parts of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said disaster management authority on Monday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the ongoing torrential rains caused havoc and killed 16 people across Balochistan province.

The rains have caused widespread damage to infrastructure and where at least 2,919 houses have been damaged, with 124 completely destroyed and 293 partially damaged.

The PDMA report also stated that six bridges have been partially damaged, while 120 animals have died due to the heavy rains across the province.

Around 16 districts of Balochistan were affected by the recent spell of rain while relief was being provided, said PDMA.

Balochistan's provincial government has imposed an emergency in Kalat and Ziarat, while districts such as Awaran, Kachhi, Loralai, Sohbatpur, and Lasbela have been declared calamity-hit.

Moreover, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a warning of heavy and intense rainfall across the country in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The NDMA issued an advisory to all relevant departments to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions and warned about the risk of urban flooding in all major cities of Pakistan. (end)

