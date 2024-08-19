USD/CHF Forecast Today 19/8: Noisy Trading (Video)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The US dollar has fallen a bit during the trading session on Friday as we continue to see a lot of volatility in the markets overall, the US dollar and the Swiss Franc, both are considered to be safety currency.

So that does make a certain amount of sense that we would see noise.

All things being equal. We have recently seen a massive bounce. I think ultimately this is a that I think could continue to see a lot of volatility.

On a Break Higher

If we do break to the upside, the 50-day EMA is near the 0.8825 level, which is an area that previously has been important. Pullbacks at this point could open up a move to the 0.85 level, which is an area that is a large round psychologically significant figure and an area where we've seen some action previously.

In general, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of questions asked about whether or not the U.S. dollar is going to continue to strengthen or weaken because there is a lot of noise around the Federal Reserve and whether or not they are going to cut rates aggressively. We already know that the Swiss National Bank has cut rates a couple of times and as per usual Switzerland is typically a carry trade destination, at least as far as borrowing is concerned.-p src= data-src="" alt="USD/CHF Forecast Today 19/8: Noisy Trading (graph)" title="USD/CHF Forecast Today 19/8: Noisy Trading (graph)" class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading>

That being said, the carry trade has been cut back on recently, so that might be part of why the franc itself appreciated in value earlier. At this point, I do think it remains a little bit of a buy on the dip market, mainly due to the fact that we are close to the bottom of the longer-term range of trading, and therefore, I think value hunters will be looking for a bit of a bounce in the US dollar that they can take advantage of from a momentum perspective.

