Local Roofing Company Leads The Way In Metal Roofing Solutions In The Puget Sound

MENAFN- EIN Presswire

RoofSmart crew members installing a new metal roof.

RoofSmart, a roofing company in the Greater Seattle area, provides durable and sustainable metal roofing solutions, aligning with the growing demands.

- Jim Singleterry, CEO and owner of RoofSmartSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recent data from the Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA) indicates that metal roofing is gaining traction in the U.S. residential market, capturing approximately 18% of the market share. Despite a minor decrease in shipments in 2023, attributed to a slower housing market, the demand for metal roofing remains strong, particularly in re-roofing projects driven by increasing weather-related challenges.RoofSmart, a local roofing company in the Greater Seattle roofing market, continues to demonstrate its expertise in metal roofing installations. Since its inception in 2011, RoofSmart has been committed to metal roofing, undertaking numerous installations daily. With years of specialized experience, RoofSmart has established itself as a significant contributor to the metal roofing sector in the region.“Our expertise in metal roofing is unparalleled,” says Jim Singleterry, CEO and owner at RoofSmart.“We pride ourselves on delivering not just beautiful but also highly functional metal roofing solutions. Our team's vast experience ensures that every installation meets the highest standards of durability and aesthetic appeal.”According to Freedonia research, steel remains the dominant material in the residential metal roofing market, making up about 82% of the sector. Among the various styles, standing seam metal roofing is particularly popular for its durability and aesthetic appeal. Newer technologies, such as stone-coated metal roofing, are also emerging in the market.The MRA's report suggests a growing correlation between increased climate-related events and the rising preference for metal roofing. Metal roofing is recognized for its resilience against severe weather conditions, including high winds, hail, and snow, and it also holds a Class A rating for wildfire resistance. This increasing demand aligns with the broader trend of seeking durable and long-lasting building materials.FMI research forecasts a 19% growth in the metal roofing market from 2024 to 2028, with a notable emphasis on re-roofing and replacement projects. This growth is partly driven by the adoption of sustainable building practices and the integration of rooftop solar systems, which are compatible with metal roofing materials.RoofSmart is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for durable and eco-friendly roofing solutions. Their focus on metal roofing installation, coupled with expertise in other sustainable roofing materials, ensures that homeowners receive forward-thinking solutions that enhance both the value and sustainability of their properties.For additional information about RoofSmart's metal roofing services or to arrange a consultation, please visit or contact them at (206) 593-4328.About RoofSmartRoofSmart is a roof replacement company that has been serving the Greater Seattle area since 2011. They specialize in metal roofing, composition, and flat & low-sloped roofing installations with a focus on precision and quality.

