Last Chance To Join The Biggest Event On Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petro Products In Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Once again Dubai up to host the largest gathering in the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petro Products realm: The Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024. Set to take place on August 21st & 22nd, 2024, at the prestigious JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai, UAE. This event will unite major players in the industry, including refineries, buyers, traders, logistics professionals, and consultants.The Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024 is poised to become a pivotal meeting point for buyers and sellers across the Middle East, India, Africa, Russia, and South-East Asia. Against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical landscapes since February 2023, the oil & gas sector faces a spectrum of challenges and opportunities. Responding to market dynamics, including price fluctuations and global supply chain adjustments, industry leaders are revisiting and refining their strategies.Highlighting Dubai's pivotal role as a business nexus regionally and internationally, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024 offers a platform for top refineries and oil & gas firms to interact through exhibitions, presentations, panel discussions, networking sessions, and business development initiatives. Notably, the Petroproducts sector, with its emphasis on base oils and lubricants, commands significant attention at this event.The 11th edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference is already heralded as a standard-setter in the industry, with more than 400 confirmed delegates representing Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Base Oils. Anticipated delegate numbers are expected to exceed 500, with support from over 60 sponsors and 35 exhibitors, including major players from the region.Distinguished figures and experts from leading petroleum companies in the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petroproducts sector headline the agenda and speaker lineup. With delegates confirmed from over 11 countries globally, the event is on the path to being fully booked. India leads in participant numbers as the largest importer in the region, closely followed by the Middle East, with confirmed delegates from Africa, Europe, and South-East Asian countries.The choice of JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai as the venue underscores its capability to accommodate over 500 delegates, sponsors, and exhibitors, offering a luxurious and professional setting.Organized by Rex Conferences, a reputable consultant in the Bitumen, Oil & Gas, and Road Construction sectors in India and the Middle East, the Rex Group is known for fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders.Participation in this flagship event presents a distinctive opportunity to influence the future of the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, and Petroproducts industry while collaborating with experts in this rapidly evolving market. Attendees can anticipate unparalleled prospects for business growth, networking, and brand visibility.You may register online for Delegates at

