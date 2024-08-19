Shop Morris County And WRNJ Team Up For Exciting Business Showcase Giveaway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shop Morris County is excited to announce a dynamic partnership with WRNJ's RNJ Morning Program to bring a special Business Showcase Giveaway to spotlight a local business in Morris County. This initiative is a unique opportunity for one lucky business to gain exposure and promote its services or products to a broader audience.Giovanni DiDomenico Joins Host Bert Baron in the StudioOn August 14, Giovanni DiDomenico, the inspiring teenager behind the Shop Morris County movement, stopped by the WRNJ studio for an exclusive interview with Bert on The RNJMorning Program. Giovanni shared his passion for supporting local businesses and his vision for the future of Shop Morris County.Bert, a proud 20-year Morris County resident and beloved morning show host, quickly praised the young entrepreneur. "ShopMorrisCounty is a winner of a website," Bert remarked during the interview. "Giovanni's enthusiasm and dedication to this cause are truly impressive. He's showing us all what it means to support our community."Giovanni launched the Shop Morris County initiative to empower local businesses and foster a sense of unity among residents. His website, ShopMorrisCounty, has quickly become a go-to resource for discovering and supporting local businesses, offering everything from Morris County events to services.Exciting Business Showcase GiveawayIn celebration of this partnership, WRNJ, and Shop Morris County are thrilled to introduce a Business Showcase Giveaway. This giveaway offers one Morris County business the chance to be featured on the RNJ Morning Show. Also, the winner will receive an in-depth interview article on Shop Morris County."This is a fantastic opportunity for any local Morris County business," Bert said. "We're looking forward to giving one of our community's businesses the spotlight it deserves, and the best part no purchase necessary!"How to EnterMorris County business owners can enter the Business Showcase Giveaway by visiting contact/ and providing your contact information. The winner will be randomly selected and announced live on air.About Shop Morris CountyFounded by Giovanni DiDomenico, Shop Morris County is a community-focused initiative that promotes local businesses within Morris County, New Jersey. The website, ShopMorrisCounty, serves as a central hub for residents to discover and support local businesses.About WRNJ and The Bert Morning ShowWRNJ is a leading local radio station serving Northwest New Jersey with diverse programming, including news, music, and community-oriented content. The RNJ Morning Program, hosted by Bert Baron, is one of the station's most popular programs, known for its engaging content and commitment to the local community.Contact: For more information, please contact:● Giovanni DiDomenico○ Founder, Shop Morris County○ Email: ...● WRNJ Radio○ Phone: (908) 850-1000○ Website: WRNJ

