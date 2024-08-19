BAI Connect Powers Up With 100-Gigabit Fiber Network Investment In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Fred Lutz, BAI Connect CEOLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BAI Connect , the fastest-growing provider of multifamily high speed, symmetrical internet services throughout the Western United States, recently achieved a significant milestone by upgrading its Los Angeles network infrastructure from 20 to a robust 100 gigabits. This milestone, a testament to the company's commitment to providing best-in-class service, provides a new level of symmetrical, multi-gig internet for high-demand multifamily residential communities and commercial customers in its flagship market.The multimillion-dollar investment significantly enhances BAI Connect's network infrastructure capacity, reliability, and latency. BAI Connect selected Juniper Networks to implement this upgrade due to their experience delivering top carrier-grade infrastructure.“Juniper provides us with a rich set of features including extra security between multiple sites and advanced traffic engineering on proven, stable hardware,” said Diego Salas, BAI Connect CTO.This upgrade transforms the digital landscape for Los Angeles residents and businesses and solidifies the company's position as a top alternative to incumbent ISPs.“This investment is tangible evidence of our commitment to delivering high-quality services while positioning our company for further growth in the unique multifamily and commercial internet service markets” said Fred Lutz, BAI Connect CEO.Key HighlightsThe enhanced network design involved building out multiple fiber rings to power BAI Connect's fixed wireless mesh network, providing a uniquely powerful, flexible and fast method of service. The core backbone now features redundant 100-gigabit capacity fiber rings and point-to-point circuits across Los Angeles facilitating seamless and intelligent traffic rerouting for superior reliable connectivity at sub-one millisecond latency.Residential customers can now enjoy the benefit of lower latency and higher, symmetrical speeds, including high demand connectivity with BAI Connect's direct peering partners like Google and Netflix. Multifamily property developers will have the option to provide even higher internet speeds directly to units or across their properties with multi-gig managed Wi-Fi. Commercial customers benefit from symmetrical speeds up to 100 gigs on dedicated internet access lines in conjunction with the security provided by intelligent routing and maximum capacity for the utmost in reliability.Unlike larger providers, the company offers personalized service and quicker response times through its dedicated local support team. This combination of advanced technology and personalized customer care positions BAI Connect as a standout choice in the Los Angeles internet service market."Juniper Networks is thrilled to partner with BAI Connect to transform the connectivity experience for its customers," added Shishir Singh, SVP and GM, Connected Security and Core Technologies at Juniper Networks. "Our carrier-grade infrastructure and advanced features will bring high performance, reliability and simplicity to BAI Connect, boosting operational efficiency and allowing seamless expansion without service disruption.”###ABOUT BAI CONNECTBAI Connect delivers fiber-fast, symmetrical internet, voice, and video services with exceptional reliability over a private, state-of-the-art hybrid fiber and wireless network. The company specializes in engineering multi-gig solutions for the unique needs of high-rise and multifamily (MDU) communities and businesses. As the fastest growing private network in the MDU segment, they now serve over 100,000 customers in the greater Los Angeles area and Southern California, Denver, Las Vegas, Portland, OR. Premium services include multi-gig, symmetrical internet solutions and tailored Managed Wi-Fi and Digital and Hosted Voice services. Trusted by preeminent property management companies, iconic brands, hotels and venues, BAI Connect is a proven top-tier provider of custom internet solutions.For more Information email ....BAI Connect15301 Ventura Blvd. #220Sherman Oaks, California 91403

