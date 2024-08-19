ALPHAMILLE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANTHONY M. CARTER AS SENIOR ADVISOR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strengthening the team with deep expertise in cybersecurity and physical security services

- Anthony M. Carter, AlphaMille Senior AdvisorNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AlphaMille is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anthony M. Carter as Senior Advisor. Mr. Carter brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a proven track record of success, making him a valuable addition to the AlphaMille team.“With Anthony, AlphaMille is getting not only a phenomenal expert but also one of the most insightful minds when it comes to the intersection of cyber and physical security. His deep integrity, coupled with his unique understanding of the security mindset and the vulnerabilities within public and private sectors, will bring an invaluable perspective to AlphaMille-especially at the time when security is front and center for every organization's agenda,” said Julia Valentine, AlphaMille's founder."I am excited to join AlphaMille and contribute to their mission of safeguarding both government organizations and private enterprises from the complex threats of today's world. My career has equipped me with a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by each sector, and I am confident that our combined expertise will enable us to deliver unparalleled security solutions,” noted Anthony Carter.Anthony M. Carter's exceptional career and extensive experience in domestic anti-terrorism, crisis and risk management, threat assessments, cybersecurity, disorder control, inter-agency coordination, large event planning, data governance, and public policy bring world class expertise to AlphaMille's cyber and physical security practice.In his previous role as the Head of Administration in the Village of Southampton, Carter was responsible for all public safety operations and emergency management programs, including the Police Department, Fire Department, Emergency Medical Service, Ocean Rescue, Code Enforcement, Highway Department, Parks Department, Buildings Department, and Village Justice Court. Carter was also responsible for heading up the Village's cybersecurity program.Prior to that, Carter served as the Deputy Police Commissioner for the Suffolk County Police Department. In this role, he managed all law enforcement operations and oversaw a $450 million annual budget and 3,300 uniformed and civilian members. Carter was pivotal in creating and implementing the Department's first Risk Management Bureau, a data-driven approach to identifying deficiencies, and an Operations Center, which enhanced the centralization and dissemination of information.Notably, Carter had a critical function during a significant incident in September 2022 when Suffolk County experienced a cyber-attack. In response to a government IT shutdown, he efficiently ran the police department's operations, ensuring a coordinated and effective response to safeguard the County's security and manage the crisis. Furthermore, Carter made significant contributions to the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation, collaborating with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. His involvement brought innovative strategies, data analysis, and emerging technologies into the case.His law enforcement career began with the New York City Police Department, where he completed 27 years of service, finishing in the executive rank of Inspector and was assigned as the Commanding Officer for the Office of the Chief of Department. Carter provided operational field intelligence at numerous events, often exceeding one million spectators. He often had a crucial role in assessing and making instantaneous decisions at the scene of critical incidents, including acts of terrorism, police-involved shootings, and acts involving large-scale disorder. Carter was responsible for liaising and strengthening partnerships with military leaders and law enforcement executives from local, state, federal, and international agencies. Additionally, he contributed to large-scale event planning and conducted tabletop exercises with financial sector firms. These exercises strengthened resiliency, identified deficiencies, reinforced public-private partnerships, and led to policy improvements.Carter holds a Master of Arts in Homeland Security from the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California. He has certifications and specialized training in crisis intervention, counterterrorism, and human trafficking. Most recently, Carter has spoken at the Digital Evolution Institute, Apple Banks's Board of Directors, CrimeCon, and has appeared on CNN, Fox News, and NBC News 4 Investigations.About AlphaMilleAlphaMille is a full-service company, focused on providing technology solutions to businesses around the world. AlphaMille advises boards, CEOs and entrepreneurs on strategy, operations, and technology. The company's mission is to deliver exceptional tech solutions related to software development, cybersecurity, metaverse, data analytics and reporting. 