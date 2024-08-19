Palestinian Journalists Syndicate Denounces Israel's Killing Of Journalist In Khan Younis

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GAZA /PNN /

The Palestinian Journalists

Syndicate (PJS) today strongly condemned the deliberate killing of

journalist Ibrahim Muharab by the Israeli forces after targeting him along with a group of journalists in the Hamad area west of Khan Yunis yesterday evening.

The Syndicate denounced in a statement this new crime, considering it another crime by the Israeli occupation within the framework of the systematic Israeli targeting of killing journalists.

It confirmed that the occupation deliberately killed journalist Muharab and his fellow journalists, who were performing their work west of Khan Yunis

and wearing their journalistic uniforms.

The attack resulted in the killing of journalist Muharab and the injury of colleague Salma Al-Qaddoumi with shrapnel in the back.

The Syndicate affirmed that the war crimes committed against Palestinian journalists are carried out daily in a systematic manner and by an official decision from the occupation government and its army leadership. It called for the need to hold

Israel accountable for committing such crimes.

It also stressed that these crimes against journalists, which claimed the lives of more than 12% of Gaza's journalists, will not terrify or intimidate journalists, but will rather increase their determination to continue conveying the truth about the occupation's crimes and the ongoing war of genocide against the people in the Gaza Strip.