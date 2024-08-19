After More Than 25 Years Of Transformational Leadership, FIT's President, Dr. Joyce F. Brown, Announces Plans To Step Down In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Download image here

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of (FIT), a part of the State University of New York (SUNY), today announced President Joyce F. Brown will be stepping down at the end of the 2024–2025 academic school year, concluding nearly 26 years of transformative service to the institution. Appointed in 1998, Dr. Brown is the first female and first African American president of FIT.

"Dr. Joyce Brown's vision has transformed FIT, and her tenure has been one of the most significant periods of leadership in the college's history,"

said Board of Trustees Chair Robin Burns-McNeill. "Her commitment to technology, innovation, and DEI modernized the college, while also deepening its commitment to our mission and to graduate success. The college will have the benefit of her strong leadership over the next year as we embark on a search for the next visionary to become the president of FIT."

During her tenure, FIT awarded 82,389 degrees and certificates, with the number of bachelor's degrees climbing by 348%.

Created 33 new degree and credit certificate programs at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, both in-person and online.



Expanded degree programs in the areas of Computer Animation and Interactive Media, Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management, Fashion Design, Footwear and Accessories Design, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Toy Design.

Created a culture of flexible learning, built faculty ranks, added new programs and interdisciplinary minors, and raised the profile of liberal arts.

Established the Social Justice Center at FIT, an initiative focused on increasing the number of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in roles across the creative industries.

Increased technology and incorporated it throughout every aspect of the college; most notably, working with faculty to infuse technology into their teaching and curriculum over recent years.

Launched the Center for Innovation at FIT, an off-campus center for faculty to pursue research, and the DTech Lab, FIT's on-campus innovation lab merging design thinking with emerging technologies. Most recently, developed a new Academic Building at 220 West 28th Street – the first to be built on the campus in more than 40 years – that will create a state-of-the-art learning environment.

Notably, Dr. Brown's years encompassed unprecedented national and international upheaval, including the COVID-19 pandemic, refugee and immigration crises, Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements, and most recently, the widespread protests throughout New York City.

"Serving as FIT's president has been my honor and privilege," added Dr. Brown. "Much has been accomplished over the past two decades, including establishing FIT as a higher education community that is committed to inclusivity, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology. I will spend the next year continuing to move the institution forward while working to find FIT's next leader who will build on our strengths and take the college to even greater heights."

