US Event Photos And USA Expositions Announce The Santa Around The World Green Screen Photo Booth

A family poses with Santa "in London" at this Santa Around the World Photo Green Screen Photo Booth example.

Santa with participants in his Throne Room at the "North Pole".

Santa with participants "on the Great Wall of China".

US Event Photos and USA Expositions launch the inaugural Santa Around the World Green Screen Photo Booth at the Christmas Around the World celebration.

CLEVELAND, OH, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- US Event Photos announces new joint project with USA Expositions , Christmas Around the World Green Screen Photo Booth . Christmas Around the World is an immersive holiday experience that will take place at Crushers Stadium in northeast Ohio from November 29, 2024 to January 4, 2025. The event will feature different holiday traditions from around the world, including a giant snow tube hill, food and drinks from different countries, and other activities including the Santa Green Screen Photo Booth.

At the green screen photo booth, families will pose with Santa – but will also be able to choose the location they would like to“visit” with Father Christmas. Participants can choose from 12 locations – including nearby Cleveland, OH -- and will receive both traditional and digital prints posing with Santa. Families will receive copies of both their selected world location and his famous“Throne Room” at the North Pole.

“We are so excited to collaborate with USA Expositions on this project,” said US Event Photos Owner and Lead Photographer Mike Gatty,“to celebrate the holidays in such unique fashion with Cleveland families is a gift better than anything Santa could bring.”

While this Christmas Around the World event is unique, it is not the first project between USA Expositions and US Event Photos. Eleven years ago, USA Expositions tapped Gatty's company to provide the green screen photo booths at the Travel and Adventure Show for the Travel Channel. US Event Photos still partner with the Travel and Adventure Show, though the green screen photo booth has grown to have its own footprint independent of the Travel Channel.



