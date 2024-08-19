Knox Machinery Announces Rebranding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 'We keep our customers ahead of the curve'

- Greg KnoxFRANKLIN, OHIO, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After 28 successful years in business, Knox Machinery has announced it is rebranding and will operate under the new name of Knox Solutions to better reflect its expanded range of products and services. The rebranding and name change became official on August 5, 2024.A new company website reflecting these changes will go live in August, and is located at: .According to Greg Knox, CEO of Knox Manufacturing Solutions, the business strategy is more than just a name change. It signifies the company's commitment to providing comprehensive manufacturing solutions that empower its customers to achieve greater productivity and success.The company's dedication to delivering the highest quality equipment and unparalleled service remains unchanged, while its new identity aligns with the expanded product and service offerings. Those offerings include best in class Mazak CNC Machinery, Mitutoyo CMM, inspection and gaging equipment; Castrol metalworking fluids; Supertec grinders; Montronics machine crash protection; automation, tooling, preventive maintenance and much more.“For almost 30 years now, we have been laser focused on Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky, and we have a very large and devoted following in this region,” said Knox.“Rather than growing through territorial expansion, we choose to grow by offering our customers in this region the same service and support they have come to know and expect, but over a broader spectrum of products and services.”“In today's hyper-competitive industries, manufacturers must keep abreast of the latest technologies and methodologies to stay competitive – and that is what we do for our customers – we keep them ahead of the curve. Way ahead.”“We invite our valued customers and partners to join us in celebrating this exciting milestone, and together, we will continue to set new standards of excellence in the manufacturing industry,” said Knox.About Knox Manufacturing SolutionsKnox Manufacturing Solutions, formerly known as Knox Machinery, is a leading provider of manufacturing equipment and solutions. With a legacy of over 28 years, we specialize in delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to help businesses achieve optimal efficiency and productivity.###

