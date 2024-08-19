Operation Jericho Obtained Contracts With The PRD Government - $20,000 Is The Reward For His Capture

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Omar Alexander Ortega Robles, pictured above, a member of the linked to drug trafficking and money laundering crimes for acts investigated in Operation Jericho, according to information available in the Public Registry, is the president of Servicios Múltiples Rama SA, a company that contracted with the in the period 2019-2024, when the Revolutionary Party (PRD) was in power.

According to its operating notice, Servicios Múltiples Rama SA, is dedicated to maintenance and landscape care services (gardens, green areas), pool maintenance and remodeling, among others. However, it sold bottled water and masks at a combined cost of $35,000 in two direct contracts to the Agricultural Marketing Institute (IMA) in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company obtained contracts with the IMA, the National Assembly, the Ministry of the Presidency and the municipality of San Miguelito.

Be on the lookout for the wanted suspects below, who are part of the Operation Jericho dragnet currently underway.



