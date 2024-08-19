The Crypto Market Attracts Money, But Prices Don't Rise
8/19/2024 2:25:05 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
On Monday morning, the crypto market capitalisation stood at $2.07 trillion, up slightly from $2.05 trillion a week earlier. In the previous two weeks, the market failed to rally above the $2.15 trillion level, which has become a local resistance. The weakness in the crypto market undermines our confidence in a global recovery in risk appetite, even though last week was the strongest week for US equity indices in many months.
