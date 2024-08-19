EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

YOC AG Reports Significant Revenue and Growth in the First Half of 2024

YOC AG Reports Significant Revenue and Earnings Growth in the First Half of 2024 Berlin, August 19, 2024

– The Ad Tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) achieved growth across all key and platform-related performance indicators during the first six months of the 2024 financial year. During the reporting period, YOC AG recorded an increase in consolidated revenue by 23% to EUR 15.5 million (H1/2023: EUR 12.6 million) compared to the same period last year. Revenue from international operations grew by 14%, while revenue in the domestic market of Germany rose by 31% year-on-year. The growth in YOC Group's business volume is driven, among other factors, by new trading functionalities of the VIS.X® technology platform and the expansion of AI-based product solutions, which have already contributed 15% to revenue in 2024, with demand continuing to rise. In parallel, the YOC Group improved its operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)* by approximately 200% to EUR 1.8 million (H1/2023: EUR 0.6 million). The consolidated net income developed disproportionately, reaching EUR 0.9 million (H1/2023: EUR -0.2 million), continuing the trend of profitability growth in the 2024 financial year. As a result of this positive development, the equity ratio of the YOC Group rose from 26% as of December 31, 2023, to 33% as of June 30, 2024. The financial figures for the first quarter of 2024 developed in line with the company's budget planning and are thus within the scope of the overall annual guidance for 2024. Sebastian Bauermann, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of YOC AG , stated:“In the current fiscal year 2024, we will once again significantly outperform the European digital advertising market, driven by our technology.”



*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2023 (available at: )



About YOC YOC is a

technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X®, we

enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and internet and mobile application users. Advertisers using VIS.X®

and YOC's attention-grabbing ad formats have the opportunity to

increase brand and product visibility in conjunction with high-quality ad inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X®

platform. The company has been a

pioneer in mobile advertising since 2001 and has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.



