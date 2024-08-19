EQS-News: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Financing

Voltabox Reaches Key Refinancing Milestone for 2024 with Capital Increase

Voltabox Reaches Key Refinancing Milestone for 2024 with Capital Increase

Capital increase successfully completed – Triathlon Holding GmbH acquires all new shares and increases shareholding to almost 50%

Preservation and future use of the existing tax loss carry-forward secured Significant parts of the Company's refinancing and cost reduction plan already implemented – Comprehensive concept for utilizing the loss carry-forward currently being developed together with Triathlon Group and Sunlight Group Paderborn, Germany, August 19, 2024 – Voltabox ["Voltabox" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] has successfully completed the capital increase from authorized capital, which was resolved on August 13, 2024, thereby stabilizing the Company's equity. This capital measure is an important part of the Company's 2024 financing agenda. As the sole subscriber of the new shares, Triathlon Holding GmbH has further strengthened its position as the main anchor shareholder of Voltabox AG. Triathlon now holds almost 50% of the share capital. At the same time, the Management Board has ensured that the existing substantial loss carry-forward will be maintained and thus secured in the long term. Earlier this year, Voltabox has successfully completed a debt financing round with Triathlon Holding. All 1,914,824 new shares were issued at a price of € 1.38 per new share (the "Placement Price"). Based on the dutiful assessment of the Management Board, the Placement Price is therefore not significantly lower than the stock market price pursuant to Section 186 (3) sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Patrick Zabel, CEO of Voltabox AG, said: "Voltabox AG's loss carry-forward currently represents a significant portion of the Company's value. The new ownership structure now ensures that the loss carry-forward can be used in the future, while the capital increase has significantly strengthened Voltabox's equity". The support of Triathlon Holding as a strategic anchor shareholder, through the full acquisition of the new shares, combined with the implemented structure to preserve the loss carry-forward, is the result of a coordinated overall concept. Voltabox has thus completed key parts of its 2024 refinancing agenda. In order to maintain the loss carry-forward, the shares held by a single shareholder may not reach the threshold of 50% of the Company's share capital. The accumulated balance sheet loss then remains a significant element of the Company's value, regardless of the Company's operational performance. "This path now taken represents the best possible solution for the Voltabox Group and its shareholders to secure refinancing and increase liquidity while securing a valuable asset," emphasizes Patrick Zabel. Voltabox aims to further stabilize its cost structure in the short term. Synergies realized within the Group structure of Triathlon as well as Sunlight as the parent company have already led to a significant reduction in ongoing expenses. The next step is to finalize a concept for utilizing the loss carry-forward valued at approximately € 100 million. Both the Management Board and the Supervisory Board are actively involved in developing a strategic roadmap with the related Group. The declared goal is to ensure, within the framework of a sustainable concept, the careful and responsible realization of the tax-deductible losses carried forward.

About Voltabox AG Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in agricultural and construction machinery as well as in electric and hybrid-electric buses for public transportation. In addition, Voltabox is active in the field of infrastructural energy production and corresponding utilization models through its subsidiary GreenCluster GmbH. For more information, visit

