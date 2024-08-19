Serve Robotics To Deliver Shake Shack Food With Delivery Robots Using Uber Platform Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Serve Robotics to deliver Shake Shack food with delivery robots using Uber platform

Serve Robotics , an autonomous sidewalk delivery company, and Shake Shack have agreed a partnership to deliver Shake Shack using Serve's autonomous delivery robots via Uber Eats, the delivery of Uber Technologies.

Customers who order from select Shake Shack restaurants in Los Angeles through Uber Eats may receive their order via Serve's innovative autonomous robots.

The partnership marks another step forward in the expansion of sidewalk robots on Uber Eats, which has been offering Serve's autonomous deliveries in Los Angeles since 2022, and is poised to lead to future expansion across the US.

Touraj Parang, president and COO of Serve Robotics, says:“We are excited to add another national merchant like Shake Shack to our platform, a partnership made possible through the relationship we have built with Uber Eats across tens of thousands of successful deliveries.

“Today's announcement highlights the value of Serve's world-class strategic partnerships as we work to expand our geographic footprint and deploy 2,000 robots across the US in 2025.”

Steph So, senior vice president of digital experience at Shake Shack, says:“We're thrilled about our collaboration with Serve Robotics and Uber Eats.

“In line with our vision of enlightened hospitality, this partnership highlights our commitment to leveraging innovation to enhance guest experiences both in and out of Shack.”

Noah Zych, global head of autonomous mobility and delivery at Uber, says:“Serve has been advancing their technology for years to provide merchants and consumers with not only a futuristic experience but greater affordability, reliability, and convenience.

“We're thrilled to take another step forward and give Shake Shack customers in Los Angeles a little more Uber magic through sidewalk robot delivery.”