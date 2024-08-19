Biomednewsbreaks - Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Reports On Status Of Lead Drug Candidate Designed To Treat Concussion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN) , a company focused on developing unique, intranasal pharmaceuticals for the of neurological disorders, has released a business status update. According to the update, which outlines key 2024 progress, the company continues to move forward on developing and advancing its lead candidate, ONP-002, for the treatment of concussion. Specifically, the update noted that phase 2 human trials are slated to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

In addition to preparing for the upcoming phase 2 clinical trials, highlights of the report included the stability of ONP-002 across a wide temperature range, improvements in drug formulation, the development of an automated intranasal device and the successful completion of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-required testing. The report also noted that Oragenics had completed a $1.1 million public offering and added new medical advisors to assist in overseeing the upcoming clinical trials.

“We are pleased with the significant progress this year, particularly in advancing ONP-002 toward phase 2 clinical trials,” said Oragenics president Michael Redmond in the press release.“Our team's efforts in enhancing drug safety, completing key FDA tests, and improving our delivery technology and formulation demonstrate our commitment to addressing the urgent need for concussion treatments. These advancements, along with the strategic leadership appointments, position Oragenics as a leader in the development of medical solutions for acute neurological trauma, bringing us closer to meeting this critical unmet need.”

About Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C, as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information about the company, please visit

