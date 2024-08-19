Techmediabreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Completes $3.3M Private Placement To 'Advance Growth Initiatives'
HUB cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) , a developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and advanced data services, has successfully completed a $3.3 million private placement from non-U.S. investors. According to the announcement, the investment was comprised of convertible notes with a conversion price of $0.70 per share; the company also issued warrants with an exercise price of $1 per share.“We are pleased to secure an investment from a group of esteemed investors who value our strategic vision and operational strengths,” said HUB Cyber Security CEO Noah Hershcoviz in the press release.“This capital will enable us to advance our growth initiatives and continue to deliver value to our stakeholders as we expand our market presence.”
About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.
HUB Cyber Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique cybersecurity solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution to prevent hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data-theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in more than 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances, as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit
