Techmediabreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Completes $3.3M Private Placement To 'Advance Growth Initiatives'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HUB Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) , a developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and advanced data services, has successfully completed a $3.3 million private placement from non-U.S. investors. According to the announcement, the was comprised of convertible notes with a conversion price of $0.70 per share; the company also issued warrants with an exercise price of $1 per share.“We are pleased to secure an investment from a group of esteemed investors who value our strategic vision and operational strengths,” said HUB Cyber Security CEO Noah Hershcoviz in the press release.“This capital will enable us to advance our growth initiatives and continue to deliver value to our stakeholders as we expand our market presence.”

To view the full press release, visit



About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique cybersecurity solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution to prevent hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data-theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in more than 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances, as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN