Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Featured In Tonight's“New To The Street” Episode

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a premier Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, is featured in this week's Weekly Hack segment of FMW Media's New to the Street. The program is slated to air on

Fox Business tonight at 10:30 PM PT. During the Weekly Hack portion of the show, Sekur Private Data CEO and internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai talks with program host Ana Berry about another hack at AT&T. During the program, Ghiai noted that apparently hackers stole at least six months of the company's customers' calls and text message records.

“AT&T used a third-party cloud base database to store these records, which became compromised,” the press release states.“Unfortunately, five to seven of the largest technology companies control the world's data storage and transmissions. One of those is CrowdStrike, which recently had a

significant outage,

shutting

down thousands of its customers access to programs and data. Delta Airlines was virtually shut down because of the CrowdStrike program failure.”

Ghiai explained that Sekur is different, providing close-loop access with military encrypted programs on the company's own and controlled servers, which are located in Switzerland.

Ghiai advised that being more invisible on the net and shrinking a company's cybersecurity footprint lessens the chances of becoming a hacked victim. In addition, Sekur doesn't track devices, never sells data, doesn't use third-party platforms, never asks for phone numbers and keeps one's internet traffic private and secure.



To view the full press release, visit



About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data

is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, approved distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN