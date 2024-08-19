Techmediabreaks Givbux Inc. (GBUX) Marks Milestone In 'Evolution Of Corporation' With Submission Of Required Docs To SEC

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GivBux (OTC: GBUX) , a publicly traded

Super App

and charitable giving platform, has submitted its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Form 10 along with required accompanying documents that are required to qualify as a fully reporting Required

OTCQB Corporation. According to the announcement, GivBux has now submitted all documentation required to qualify as a fully-reporting OTCQB corporation.

“We are very excited to announce this major milestone in the evolution of our corporation,” said GivBux president Umesh Tim Singh in the press release.“I want to commend our executive team for their hard work and diligence in accomplishing this task in such a relatively short period of time. This has been a time-consuming process that required the completion of

an intensive two-year independent audit, a thorough accompanying opinion letter prepared by our SEC attorney, and the preparation and EDGARization of an exhaustive 200-plus page SEC Form 10 filing with both the SEC and OTC Markets. . . . We anticipate the accompanying shareholder update to be effective within 30 days of the filing, pending final review and acceptance by OTC Markets. The upgrading of our status to fully-reporting OTCQB opens the doors to exciting new opportunities, and we will be releasing more news and updates about these in the coming weeks and months.”

To view the full press release, visit



About GivBux Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at more than 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed toward a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux's commitment to“give back.” The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now. The GivBux Super App is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation. GivBux is forging a new path in e-commerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, initially in the United States and eventually worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GBUX are available in the company's newsroom at



