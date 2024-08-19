Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Reports On Positive Results From Molecular Characterization Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, has released a report noting the positive findings from its applied research program. The program, which evaluated important mode of action facets of DehydraTECH(TM) processed with semaglutide, the glucagon-peptide 1 (“GLP-1”) drug, was conducted with the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC”).

According to the company, the program was designed to examine the molecular properties of DehydraTECH-processed pure semaglutide in comparison to the commercially available semaglutide formulation Rybelsus(R). The program used simulated gastric fluid in order to mimic conditions in the human gut. Several testing methods were used, including polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (“PAGE”), size exclusion chromatography (“SEC”), electrospray ionization mass spectrometry (“ESI-LCMS”) and dynamic light scattering (“DLS”).

“Findings from the PAGE and SEC analyses in particular clearly showed not only that semaglutide was efficiently released in the simulated gastric fluid environment with each of two formulations tested, but also that the semaglutide in both formulations was likely in

monomeric form,” stated the company in the press release.“This result is compelling because the available published literature describing Rybelsus notes that it

occurs in simple monomeric form in the human gut

due to its proprietary salcaprozate sodium (“SNAC”) ingredient chemistry.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience's patented drug-delivery formulation and processing platform technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed, in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

.

IBN