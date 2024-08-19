(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SenesTech, a rodent fertility control product provider and the inventor of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, is offering a sustainable and proactive tool in the fight against rodent pests

With New York City reporting an estimated 3 million rats as one of the top five list of the most rat-infested cities in the U.S., it paints a grim picture of the situation at hand

SenesTech's Evolve(TM) soft bait products for both rats and mice has been scientifically proven to manage rodent infestations, allowing for a superior proactive approach to addressing the rodent problem The product was developed as a minimum risk product as defined by the EPA, posing little or no harm to the environment, people, or non-targeted animals such as birds of prey and cats

In 2023, it was estimated that New York City had roughly 3 million rats, an increase of almost 1 million over the last ten years. The situation has gotten so bad that the city has become almost synonymous with rat infestation problems.

This statistic paints an astonishing picture of the rodent problem in the U.S., and the need to better address it sustainably and effectively. SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , a rodent fertility control product provider and the inventor of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, promises

