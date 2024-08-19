Investornewsbreaks Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM) Featured In New To The Street's Upcoming Episode

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) , a leading provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, is featured in FMW Media's New to The Street show, episode 590. The upcoming episode airs on FOX Business on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. PT. During the episode, Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder of Sustainable Green Team, joins TV Host Jane King to discuss the company's environmentally sustainable solutions.

Tony talks about the company's partnership with Jimmy Houston, the founder of Jimmy Houston Outdoors, a TV Host, and a Social influencer, to promote SGTM's sustainable product lines and offer a platform for SGTM to launch new goods and services. Tony also informs viewers that SGTM is producing a media program to air on Bloomberg TV as a“Bloomberg Original” series. Focusing on global environmental problems and featuring influential leaders and businesspeople, the show will educate many on how sustainable solutions can restore and replenish the Earth.

To view the full press release, visit

About Sustainable Green Team Ltd.

Sustainable Green Team is a leading company in climate-reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices, delivering ecofriendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SGTM are available in the company's newsroom at



