Canada's Resource Rich Future: Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Taking Canada Beyond Oil & Gold

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Canada is recognized globally as an oil and powerhouse, but the country is also a world leader in other metals, a trend that looks to be gaining steam

With strategic acquisitions, Fathom Nickel has assembled a dominant land position in Saskatchewan's Trans-Hudson Corridor, positioning the company to become a leading nickel provider in the sustainable Data continues to show mineralization open on strike and at depth, with evidence that the deposits may be interconnected as part of one massive system

A surge in exports in June confounded pundits that called for Canada to experience a fourth straight monthly trade shortfall. Canada unexpectedly posted a

C$638 million trade surplus

in June, driven primarily by increased crude oil shipments facilitated by the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline and a surge in gold exports.

Canada's recent export data is a clear indicator of a relentless resource powerhouse. While the expansion of oil pipelines has undoubtedly contributed to this growth, the country's potential extends far beyond...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN