Miningnewsbreaks Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSX.V: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) Receives $750K Loan For Punitaqui Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Battery Mineral Resources (TSX.V: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) , a battery minerals company providing exposure to the global megatrend of electrification, has received advancement of a $750,000 loan by Weston II LLC. The company announced the additional funding, noting that the proceeds will be used for operations at its Chile-based Punitaqui Project. Weston Energy II is a portfolio company operated by Yorktown Partners LLC and is an existing shareholder of the company. According to the announcement, the unsecured loan matures on Sept. 24, 2024, and accrues interest at a rate per annum equal to 8%.

To view the full press release, visit

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources has a mission to build a mid-tier copper producer. The company recently initiated mine and mill operations at the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper-gold-silver producer in the Coquimbo region of Chile. Battery Mineral Resources is unique because it leverages the inherent value from its 100% owned subsidiary, ESI Energy Services Inc., a renewable-energy-equipment rental and sales company. Battery Mineral Resources' portfolio also consists of two cobalt assets and one lithium asset located in North America and two graphite assets in South Korea. The company is focused on providing shareholders accretive exposure to copper and the global megatrend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash flow, exploration and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to BTRMF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN