Eastern Michigan University is thrilled to announce an unforgettable halftime show featuring the world-renowned vocal group, The Temptations, performing alongside the EMU Marching Band. This special event will occur during the EMU game against Miami University Saturday, Oct. 12, at Rynearson Stadium. Adding to the excitement, EMU alum and Detroit native Jawan M. Jackson , who joined The Temptations in 2022, will return to his alma mater for this highly anticipated performance. The game time will be announced 12 days before kickoff.

"Hosting The Temptations in collaboration with students in the 130th Anniversary Season of the EMU Marching Band doubles down on the vision that guides us all at Eastern Michigan University: to provide student-centered, high-quality academic programs with significant community impact," said J. Nick Smith, Associate Director of Bands and Director of Athletic Bands at Eastern. "This collaboration marks a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our marching band students that will create ripples through our Ypsilanti community to our "sister city," Detroit. Detroit, of course, was where The Temptations and many other iconic Black artists began careers that would ultimately lead to re-shaping the music industry. We are thrilled to experience a piece of that history live on October 12 in Rynearson Stadium."

The Temptations, an iconic American vocal group from Detroit, have left a mark on music history with their groundbreaking contributions to R&B and soul music. Emerging in the 1960s and achieving fame with Motown Records, they are celebrated for their distinct harmonies, sophisticated choreography, and stylish attire. With a legacy of tens of millions of albums sold, The Temptations are among the most successful groups in popular music history.

The group's collaboration with producer Norman Whitfield resulted in a series of hits defining the psychedelic soul genre, starting with "Cloud Nine" in October 1968. Over the decades, they have released four Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and 14 R&B number-one singles, earning four Grammy Awards, including the first-ever Grammy for a Motown act. Recognizing their enduring influence, The Temptations were honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989. Their classic songs "My Girl," "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)," and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone" are enshrined among The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.

Entering its 130th season, the "Pride of the Peninsula" is comprised of a diverse group of graduate and undergraduate students from various academic majors across the university. Known for its spirit and pride, the band is dedicated to enriching the lives of its members and the broader community through exhilarating performances and a supportive, inclusive environment. Eastern is also celebrating its 175th anniversary with festivities throughout the academic year, featuring various events and an exclusive

website showcasing the university's journey.

