

TEPKINLY (epcoritamab)

is the first and only subcutaneous bispecific antibody conditionally approved as a monotherapy in the European Union to treat both relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) and R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), after two or more lines of prior therapy FL is an incurable form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), with about 13,000 estimated cases in Western Europe alone each year1

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV ) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization for TEPKINLY® (epcoritamab) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of prior therapy. TEPKINLY is the first and only subcutaneous T-cell engaging bispecific antibody approved to treat both R/R FL and R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the European Union (EU), as well as the European Economic Area (EEA) countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway) and Northern Ireland.

"The European approval of TEPKINLY for the treatment of follicular lymphoma after two or more prior treatments is yet another step forward in our aspiration to develop TEPKINLY as a potential core therapy across multiple B-cell malignancies. First approved for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, its expansion into follicular lymphoma underscores its utility as a hematological cancer treatment," said Mariana Cota Stirner, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, therapeutic area head for hematology, AbbVie. "Together with our partner, Genmab, we are thrilled with today's approval which advances our commitment to elevating care for people living with cancer."

FL is typically a slow-growing form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that arises from B-lymphocytes

and is the second most common form of NHL accounting for 20-30% of all cases.2 FL is considered incurable, and there is no standard of care treatment for third-line or later FL.2,3 Patients often relapse and with each relapse, the remission and time to next treatment is shorter.4

Over time, transformation to DLBCL, an aggressive form of NHL associated with poor survival outcomes, can occur in more than 25% of FL patients.5

"The approval of epcoritamab by the European Commission is a promising update for the lymphoma community," said Kate Rogers, CEO of the Follicular Lymphoma Foundation. "Given that relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma is a very challenging form of cancer to treat, especially in later lines of therapy, it is critical that patients and physicians have additional options when it comes to treating this type of cancer."

The conditional marketing authorization is supported by data from Phase 1/2 EPCORE® NHL-1 clinical trial: an open-label, multi-cohort, multicenter, single-arm trial that evaluated TEPKINLY as monotherapy in patients with R/R FL after two or more lines of prior systemic therapy. The study included patients who were refractory to both anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody therapy and an alkylating agent (70% having double refractory disease), patients who were refractory to last prior treatment (82%), and patients whose disease progressed within two years of initiating any first systemic therapy (52%). The results published in the Lancet Haematology

showed that patients treated with TEPKINLY (n=128)

had an overall response rate (ORR) of 83% and a complete response (CR) rate of 63%. At a median follow-up of 16.2 months, the median duration of response was 21.4 months (13.7, NR). Duration of complete response

(DOCR) was not reached.

The study included a planned separate optimization cohort, which evaluated 86 patients with the recommended 3-step-up doses for cytokine release syndrome (CRS) mitigation. Hospitalization was not mandatory in the cycle 1 optimization cohort. With the optimized regimen, 40% of patients experienced Grade 1 CRS and 9% experienced Grade 2 (no Grade 3 or higher CRS were reported). No immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) cases were reported in this cohort.

The safety profile of epcoritamab in the pivotal cohort was similar to reports of epcoritamab monotherapy in the pivotal EPCORE NHL-1 DLBCL cohort.6 In the pooled safety population (n=382), the most common adverse reactions (≥ 20%) with TEPKINLY were CRS, injection site reactions, fatigue, viral infection, neutropenia, musculoskeletal pain, pyrexia, and diarrhea. The most frequent serious adverse reaction (≥ 10%) was CRS (34%). Fourteen patients (3.7%) experienced a fatal adverse reaction [pneumonia in 9 (2.4%) patients, viral infection in 4 (1.0%) patients, and ICANS in 1 (0.3%) patient].

About the Phase 1/2 EPCORE® NHL-1 Trial

EPCORE®

NHL-1 is an open-label, multi-center safety and preliminary efficacy trial of epcoritamab that consists of three parts: a dose escalation part; an expansion part; and an optimization part. The trial was designed to evaluate subcutaneous epcoritamab in patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL), including FL. In the expansion part, additional patients were enrolled to further explore the safety and efficacy of epcoritamab in three cohorts of patients with different types of relapsed/refractory B-NHLs who have limited therapeutic options. The optimization part evaluates the potential for alternative step-up dosing regimens to help minimize overall rates and severity of cytokine release syndrome (CRS). The primary endpoint of the expansion part was ORR as assessed by an IRC. Secondary efficacy endpoints included duration of response, complete response rate, duration of complete response, progression-free survival, and time to response as determined by the Lugano criteria. Overall survival, time to next therapy, and rate of minimal residual disease negativity were also evaluated as secondary efficacy endpoints. The primary endpoint of the optimization part was the rate of ≥ Grade 2 CRS events and all grade CRS events from first dose of epcoritamab through 7 days following administration of the second full dose of epcoritamab.

More information can be found on (NCT03625037).

About Epcoritamab

Epcoritamab is an IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody®

technology and administered subcutaneously. Genmab's DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to elicit an immune response toward target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T-cell-mediated killing of CD20+ cells.

Epcoritamab (approved under the brand name EPKINLY®

in

the United States

and TEPKINLY®

in the European Union) has received regulatory approval in certain lymphoma indications in several countries.

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and

Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. Both companies will pursue additional international regulatory approvals for the R/R FL indication and the R/R DLBCL indication.

AbbVie will continue to pursue regulatory submissions for epcoritamab across international markets. Both Genmab and AbbVie continue to evaluate the use of epcoritamab as a monotherapy and in combination across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies. Please visit

clinicaltrials

for more information.

EU Indications and Important Safety Information about Tepkinly®▼(epcoritamab)

I ndications

Tepkinly (epcoritamab) as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

Tepkinly as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.



Important Safety Information

Contraindications

Hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients.

Special warnings and precautions for use

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS)

CRS, which may be life-threatening or fatal, occurred in patients receiving Tepkinly. The most common signs and symptoms of CRS include pyrexia, hypotension and hypoxia. Other signs and symptoms of CRS in more than two patients include chills, tachycardia, headache and dyspnoea.

Most CRS events occurred in Cycle 1 and were associated with the first full dose of Tepkinly. Administer prophylactic corticosteroids to mitigate the risk of CRS. Patients should be monitored for signs and symptoms of CRS following Tepkinly administration.

At the first signs or symptoms of CRS, institute treatment of supportive care with tocilizumab and/or corticosteroids as appropriate. Patients should be counselled on the signs and symptoms associated with CRS and patients should be instructed to contact their healthcare professional and seek immediate medical attention should signs or symptoms occur at any time. Management of CRS may require either temporary delay or discontinuation of Tepkinly based on the severity of CRS. Patients with DLBCL should be hospitalised for 24 hours after administration of the Cycle 1 Day 15 dose of 48 mg to monitor for signs and symptoms of CRS.

Immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS)

ICANS, including a fatal event, have occurred in patients receiving Tepkinly. ICANS may manifest as aphasia, altered level of consciousness, impairment of cognitive skills, motor weakness, seizures, and cerebral oedema. The majority of cases of ICANS occurred within Cycle 1 of Tepkinly treatment, however some occurred with delayed onset. Patients should be monitored for signs and symptoms of ICANS following Tepkinly administration. At the first signs or symptoms of ICANS treatment with corticosteroids and non-sedating-anti-seizure medicinal products should be instituted as appropriate. Patients should be counselled on the signs and symptoms of ICANS and that the onset of events may be delayed. Patients should be instructed to contact their healthcare professional and seek immediate medical attention should signs or symptoms occur at any time. Tepkinly should be delayed or discontinued as recommended. Patients with DLBCL should be hospitalised for 24 hours after administration of the Cycle 1 Day 15 dose of 48 mg to monitor for signs and symptoms of ICANS.



Serious infections

Treatment with Tepkinly may lead to an increased risk of infections. Serious or fatal infections were observed in patients treated with Tepkinly in clinical studies. Administration of Tepkinly should be avoided in patients with clinically significant active systemic infections. As appropriate, prophylactic antimicrobials should be administered prior to and during treatment with Tepkinly. Patients should be monitored for signs and symptoms of infection, before and after Tepkinly administration, and treated appropriately. In the event of febrile neutropenia, patients should be evaluated for infection and managed with antibiotics, fluids and other supportive care, according to local guidelines.

Tumour Lysis Syndrome (TLS)

TLS has been reported in patients receiving Tepkinly. Patients at an increased risk for TLS are recommended to receive hydration and prophylactic treatment with a uric acid lowering agent. Patients should be monitored for signs or symptoms of TLS, especially patients with high tumour burden or rapidly proliferative tumours, and patients with reduced renal function. Patients should be monitored for blood chemistries and abnormalities should be managed promptly.

Tumour flare

Tumour flare has been reported in patients treated with Tepkinly. Manifestations could include localized pain and swelling.

Consistent with the mechanism of action of Tepkinly, tumour flare is likely due to the influx of T-cells into tumour sites following Tepkinly administration.

There are no specific risk factors for tumour flare that have been identified; however, there is a heightened risk of compromise and morbidity due to mass effect secondary to tumour flare in patients with bulky tumours located in close proximity to airways and/or a vital organ. Patients treated with Tepkinly should be monitored and evaluated for tumour flare at critical anatomical sites.

CD20-negative disease

There are limited data available on patients with CD20-negative DLBCL and patients with CD20-negative FL treated with Tepkinly, and it is possible that patients with CD20-negative DLBCL and CD20-negative FL may have less benefit compared to patients with CD20-positive DLBCL and patients with CD20-postitive FL, respectively. The potential risks and benefits associated with treatment of patients with CD20-negative DLBCL and FL with Tepkinly should be considered.

Immunisation

Live and/or live-attenuated vaccines should not be given during Tepkinly therapy. Studies have not been conducted in patients who received live vaccines.

Fertility, pregnancy and lactation

Tepkinly is not recommended during pregnancy and in women of childbearing potential not using contraception.



Effects on ability to drive and use machines

Tepkinly has minor influence on the ability to drive and use machines. Due to the potential for ICANS, patients should be advised to exercise caution while (or avoid if symptomatic) driving, cycling or using heavy or potentially dangerous machines.

Undesirable effects

Summary of the safety

profile

The safety of Tepkinly was evaluated in 382 patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (N=167), FL (N=129) and FL (3-step step-up dose schedule N=86) after two or more lines of systemic therapy and included all the patients who enrolled to the 48 mg dose and received at least one dose of TEPKINLY. The most common adverse reactions (≥ 20%) were CRS, injection site reactions, fatigue, viral infection, neutropenia, musculoskeletal pain, pyrexia, and diarrhoea.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 50% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reaction (≥ 10%) was cytokine release syndrome (34%). Fourteen patients (3.7%) experienced a fatal adverse reaction (pneumonia in 9 (2.4%) patients, viral infection in 4 (1.0%) patients, and ICANS in 1 (0.3%) patient). Adverse reactions that led to discontinuation occurred in 6.8% of patients. Discontinuation of Tepkinly due to pneumonia occurred in 14 (3.7%) patients, viral infection in 8 (2.1%) patients, fatigue in 2 (0.5%) patients, and CRS, ICANS, or diarrhoea, in 1 (0.3%) patient each.

Dose delays due to adverse reactions occurred in 42% of patients. Adverse reactions leading to dose delays (≥ 3%) were viral infections (17%), CRS (11%), neutropenia (5.2%), pneumonia (4.7%), upper respiratory tract infection (4.2%), and pyrexia (3.7%).

This is not a complete summary of all safety information.

See Tepkinly® full Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) at

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for patients living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities including Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), Immuno-Oncology, and bi-specific and CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio is comprised of approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit us at

.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at

AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.