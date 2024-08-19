(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turkiye, Istanbul, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istanbul Blockchain Week 24 is a very important event bringing together prominent companies, businesses, experts, traders, developers and investors from all around the world.









Dr Hani Asfar, CEO and founder of GCB, has a clear vision for his company from which stems a strong roadmap: Financial inclusion for all.

Dr Hani proved that he is a man of words and each step he takes along with his team, he reassures to everyone that he is in alignment with the vision and doesn't accept anyone converting this.

In his speech on the main stage, with no hesitation, he dedicated his speech and showcased the injustice happening in Gaza and reminded everyone what Crypto is all about and that what is happening around the world is deviating from the main purpose behind crypto which stems from the heart of freedom for all and no boundaries foundation.

He compared different situations that are similar when it comes to injustice ( Russia Ukraine VS what is happening in Gaza )but were differently held due to discrimination which is totally unacceptable especially happening in the crypto industry which is founded against those bases.

Dr Hani Asfar has always encouraged justice for all and to treat all people equally no matter their origins, backgrounds, religions, race or any other criteria.

The community has embraced the speech of Dr Hani and were proud to have a leader like him representing the deprived and they expressed their gratitude to have a leader like him.

This has encouraged a group of crypto activists to launch an NFT collection under the name of Free Palestine with Hani Asfar and gifted this move to Dr Hani and the team of GCB. In response, Dr Hani decided to donate all the profits to support the Victims of Gaza.

CONTACT: Sally A support at gcbex.com