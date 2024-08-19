Biocaresd Announces Limited Distribution Partnership With Gcbiopharma For ALYGLO®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BioCareSD , a leading specialty distributor for orphan, rare, and ultra-rare diseases, is excited to announce its new limited distribution partnership with GCBioPharma for ALYGLO® (immune globulin intravenous, human-stwk). ALYGLO® is a 10% immune globulin liquid for intravenous injection, indicated for the of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI) in adults.This partnership underscores BioCareSD's commitment to delivering vital therapies through its high-touch service model, which ensures that customers receive the personalized support they need to focus on patient outcomes.“We are thrilled to partner with GCBioPharma as a Limited Distributor for ALYGLO®,” said Jeff Beck, Chief Development Officer with BioCareSD.“Our goal is to provide exceptional service that allows our customers to concentrate on what matters most-improving patient outcomes. This collaboration reflects our dedication to supporting patients with rare and complex conditions through our comprehensive distribution network.”FDA-approved ALYGLO®, treats patients with primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI), a group of disorders characterized by an impaired ability to produce antibodies. Patients with this rare disease are more susceptible to infection such as bacterial infections affecting the gastrointestinal and respiratory tracts. ALYGLO® works to treat PI by boosting the immune system.About BioCareSDBioCareSD, a BioCare company, has been providing patients across the country with fast and easy access to life-saving medications for over 40 years. This is accomplished via their wide-reaching nationwide network of distribution centers and agile distribution capabilities, offering both STAT and emergency deliveries. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCareSD has a central customer support team and local, field-based account management teams, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. For more information, please visitFor media inquiries please contact Kristen Peifer at ...

