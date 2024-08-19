Grandiosity Events' Annual Polo & Jazz Charity Soiree Is Serving Lagrande Caviar By The Kilos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grandiosity Events welcomes an extensive list of dignitaries and VIPs to the 8th annual Polo and Jazz outdoor soiree. This highly anticipated Polo Match is accompanied by live music, exotic car displays, caviar bumping, catered cuisine, creative libations, cigars, and grand vibes. Meet us for two adrenaline-packed polo matches on Sunday, September 15, 2024, from 1pm-9pm at the picturesque Hennessey Creek hosted by Shontel Greene, from BET American Gangster: Trap Queens, emceed by TV Anchor and Emmy Award Winning Reporter, Tosin Fakile, and sounds by Emmy Award Winning Chef Meteorologist, Vytas Reid. The Polo Match will feature Black Polo Players; Miguel Wilson, Eric Brown, Dale Johnson, Modupe“Mo” Adesanya, and Kevin Scott.

This lavish event will benefit the Black Mental Health Alliance, a non-profit organization focused on supporting and sponsoring mental health resources in minority communities.

Founder Susan Smallwood, aka Miss Grandiosity, is on a mission to normalize luxury in everyday life. In addition to introducing thousands of people to the oldest equestrian sport, she is also the first, and only, Black Woman to own a caviar brand, LaGrande Caviar , which will be served by the kilos at Polo & Jazz.

“We believe in the integration of entertainment and philanthropy to create exquisite memorable experiences,” says Founder Susan Smallwood of Grandiosity Events.“Polo is one way that I bring culture to the cultures through grand experiences. Ooh la la!”

In grand style, guests can expect a posh daytime experience before, during, and after the polo games thanks to the Title Sponsor, Oxley Realty Services, and corporate sponsors Tito's Vodka, Coterie Grand, The Green Technology Group, Transformation Health, Rentals to Remember, and Melissa Oden of the Place Healthcare Entities with support from strategic growth partner, Jackson Gerst, the Prince George's County's Chamber of Commerce, and the Prince George's County's Chamber of Tourism.

VIP guests will have access to the premier VIP section that includes the LaGrande Caviar Bar, catered cuisine and signature cocktails. General Admission will also have a delightful experience and are invited to bring chairs or posh picnic setups. There will be food trucks and stocked bars on the premises.

Each year VIPs and dignitaries travel from near and far to partake in Polo and Jazz. The guest list for 2024 has yet to be revealed; however, Grandiosity Events is excited to welcome Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, delegate to the US House of Representatives from the US Virgin Islands, retired Major General Linda L. Singh, the first woman and first African American to lead the Maryland National Guard, and retired Army Lieutenant General R Scott Dingle, the 45th Surgeon General of the United States Army. Additional VIP guests include power couple Jamie and Erana Tyler from Love & Marriage DC, entertainer and community leader Red Grant, attorney and mental health advocate, Jade Mathis, 7-time Emmy Award winning anchor from FOX 5, Shomari Stone, and this year's host, Shontel Greene, owner of Nursez R U, one of the largest employers of healthcare workers in the state of Maryland.

Grandiosity Events is a multi-dimensional lifestyle company that offers a variety of unique services and products that attract those interested in living a grand life. Since 2015, Grandiosity Events has produced and specialized in unique luxury experiences offering exposure and visibility to various businesses, brands, and leisure activities throughout the United States. Live Life Grand R is the motto!

